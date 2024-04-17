New Zealand Inflation Gains 0.6% On Quarter In Q1

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 0.5 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, inflation rose 4.0 percent - above forecasts for 4.5 percent and down from 4.7 percent in the previous three months.

The quarterly non-tradeable inflation rate was 1.6 percent, while the annual non-tradeable inflation rate was 5.8 percent.

The quarterly tradeable inflation rate was -0.7 percent and the annual tradeable inflation rate was 1.6 percent.