New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Tumbles To 41.1 In June - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to contract in June, and at a much faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 41.1.

That's down sharply from 47.2 in May and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production (35.4), employment (43.8), new orders (38.8), finished stocks (47.9) and deliveries (44.9) were all deep in contraction territory.