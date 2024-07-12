Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
12.07.2024 02:19:33
New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Tumbles To 41.1 In June - BusinessNZ
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to contract in June, and at a much faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 41.1.
That's down sharply from 47.2 in May and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, production (35.4), employment (43.8), new orders (38.8), finished stocks (47.9) and deliveries (44.9) were all deep in contraction territory.
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.