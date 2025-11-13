Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,3303
 NZD
0,0128
0,55 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
13.11.2025 23:14:37

New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Moves To Expansion - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector moved back up into expansion territory in October, the latest survey from Business New Zealand revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 51.4.

That's up from 49.9 and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production (52.0), deliveries (50.6), finished stocks (51.3) and new orders (54.9) all expanded, while employment (48.1) remained in contraction.

"The October result sees the PMI now boasting four consecutive months above the breakeven 50 mark for the first time in three years," said BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown beendet: ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost enden höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Abgaben, während das deutsche Börsenleitbarometer Verluste einsteckten musste. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf tiefrotem Terrain. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen