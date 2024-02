New Zealand Producer Price Inputs Rise 0.9% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Producer price inputs in New Zealand were up 0.9 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent but was down from 1.2 percent in the previous three months.

PPI outputs were up 0.7 percent on quarter, also topping estimates for 0.4 percent and down from 0.8 percent in the three months prior.