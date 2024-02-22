|
22.02.2024 22:33:10
New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday release Q4 figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Retail sales are expected to slip 0.2 percent on quarter following the flat reading in the previous three months. Core retail sales are seen down by 0.1 percent on quarter after climbing 1.0 percent in the third quarter.
Malaysia will provide January data for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.
Singapore will see January numbers for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.7 percent.
Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Friday in observance of the Emperor's birthday and will re-open on Monday.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortagsrally geht teils weiter: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche etwas höher. Nach dem starken Vortag zeigt sich die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Tokio findet kein Handel statt.