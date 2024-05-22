23.05.2024 00:54:51

New Zealand Retail Sales Rise 0.5% On Quarter In Q1

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2024, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in the three months prior.

By industry, the largest movements were: hardware, building, and garden supplies, down 2.8 percent; food and beverage services, up 2.2 percent; motor vehicle and parts retailing, up 1.1 percent; recreational goods retailing, up 4.7 percent; and accommodations, up 4.1 percent.

The value of retail sales was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter at NZ$30 billion.

On a yearly basis, sales were down 2.4 percent after sinking 4.1 percent in the previous three months.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: ATX beendet Handel knapp im Plus -- DAX letztendlich behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte kaum verändert. An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen