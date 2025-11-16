Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,3184
 NZD
-0,0109
-0,47 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
17.11.2025 00:48:30

New Zealand Services Index Improves In October - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The services sectors in New Zealand continued to contract in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 48.7.

That's up from 48.3, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

All of the individual components were still under water, with activity/sales at 48.9, supplier deliveries at 49.5, employment at 48.8, new orders at 49.5 and stocks/inventories at 47.6.

"If one was trying to find any positive traces in a still broadly weak sector, the activity/sales index rose to its best outcome since January this year and its second-best month since February last year," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said. "But 48.9 is not strong."

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen