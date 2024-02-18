Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
18.02.2024 23:04:51
New Zealand Services Sector Swings To Expansion In January - BusinessNZ
(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand moved back up into expansion territory in January, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 52.1.
That's up from 48.8 in December, and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, sales (53.0), new orders (51.8) and stocks (53.5) expanded, while employment (48.1) and supplier deliveries (48.7) contracted.
"The combined PMI and PSI activity indicator suggests that annual GDP growth will soon turn positive. That is great news for an economy that has been under pressure. But it still has to go a lot further before we return to growth rates that would prevent the spare capacity in the economy growing," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fiel zum Wochenstart nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas leichter. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen.