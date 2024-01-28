Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
New Zealand Trade Deficit NZ$323 Million In December
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$323 million in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That beat expectations for a shortfall of NZ$975 million following the downwardly revised NZ$1.250 billion deficit in November.
Exports were down 8.7 percent on year to NZ$5.94 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$5.95 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.99 billion).
Imports sank an annual 13 percent to NZ$6.26 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$7.20 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$7.23 billion).
