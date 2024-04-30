New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for unemployment, highlighting s busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall employment is expected to add 0.3 percent on quarter, easing from 0.4 percent in the previous three months. The jobless rate is pegged at 4.3 percent, up from 4.0 percent three month earlier.

Australia will see April results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG, as well as the manufacturing index from Judo Bank. In March, the AiG indexes had scores of -12.9 and 0.70, respectively, while the Judo index was at 47.3.

Japan will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from Jibun Bank; in March, the index score was 48.2.

South Korea will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in March, imports were down 12.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 3.1 percent for a trade surplus of $4.29 billion.

The markets in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand are all closed on Wednesday for Labor Day.