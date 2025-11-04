Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,3092
 NZD
-0,0001
-0,01 %
04.11.2025 23:24:44

New Zealand Unemployment Rate Ticks Up To 5.3% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The jobless rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 5.2 percent in the three months prior.

The employment change was roughly flat on quarter versus forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent drop in the previous quarter (originally -0.1 percent).

The participation rate slipped to 70.3 from 70.5 in the second quarter.

For men, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, compared with 5.0 percent last quarter. For women, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, compared with 5.5 percent last quarter.

