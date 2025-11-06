Norway Central Bank Holds Key Rate As Expected

(RTTNews) - Norway's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, after lowering it by a quarter-point in September.

The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee of Norges Bank maintained its policy rate at 4.0 percent.

The bank had reduced the rate by 25 basis points each in September and June. The reduction in June was the first in five years.

The committee assessed that there is no new information that indicates a material change to the outlook for the Norwegian economy since the monetary policy meeting in September.

"The job of tackling inflation has not been fully completed, and we are not in a hurry to reduce the policy rate", Governor Ida Wolden Bache said.

"If the economy evolves broadly as currently envisaged, the policy rate will be reduced further in the course of the coming year", the governor added.