Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 10:12:35

Norway Central Bank Holds Key Rate As Expected

(RTTNews) - Norway's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, after lowering it by a quarter-point in September.

The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee of Norges Bank maintained its policy rate at 4.0 percent.

The bank had reduced the rate by 25 basis points each in September and June. The reduction in June was the first in five years.

The committee assessed that there is no new information that indicates a material change to the outlook for the Norwegian economy since the monetary policy meeting in September.

"The job of tackling inflation has not been fully completed, and we are not in a hurry to reduce the policy rate", Governor Ida Wolden Bache said.

"If the economy evolves broadly as currently envisaged, the policy rate will be reduced further in the course of the coming year", the governor added.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 5,90 0,85% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen