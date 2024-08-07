Norway Industrial Production Surges 7.9%

(RTTNews) - Norwegian industrial production expanded for the second straight month in June and at an accelerated pace, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 7.9 percent month-on-month in June, much faster than the 0.6 percent rebound in May.

Data showed that manufacturing output grew 1.4 percent over the month versus a 1.7 percent rise in May.

Production in extraction and related services advanced 9.4 percent, while mining and quarrying output declined by 5.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth quickened to 14.9 percent in June from 6.0 percent a month ago.