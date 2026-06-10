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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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10.06.2026 10:06:56

Norway Inflation At 3-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased to a three-month low in May, while core inflation accelerated to its highest level since January, data from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices grew 3.1 percent on a yearly basis in May, following April's 3.4 percent increase. This was the lowest since February, when inflation was 2.7 percent. Moreover, inflation came in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, consumer prices adjusted for tax changes and excluding energy products, advanced 3.4 percent, faster than the 3.2 percent rise seen in April and also reached the strongest since January.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew 3.4 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices gained 3.0 percent. Housing and other utility costs climbed 2.8 percent and clothing and footwear prices rose 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent and core consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent.

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