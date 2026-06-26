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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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26.06.2026 09:59:48

Norway Retail Sales Fall 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales decreased in May after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

The volume of retail dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in April.

Sales of cultural and recreational goods declined the most by 6.2 percent, and those of ICT equipment were 5.4 percent lower. There were 3.1 percent fewer sales for automotive fuel, and retail sales of food and beverages dropped 2.2 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales showed a renewed fall of 2.5 percent in May versus a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.

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