Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
21.03.2024 13:39:41
Philly Fed Index Indicates Modestly Slower Growth In March
(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of March.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity slipped to 3.2 in March from 5.2 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to fall to a negative 2.3.
Meanwhile, the report said future activity indicators rose, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Rallypause bei der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt steigt leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil knapp in Grün. Der Wall Street geht zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.