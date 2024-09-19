Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
19.09.2024 14:43:06
Philly Fed Index Returns To Positive Territory In September
(RTTNews) - A reading on Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity returned to positive territory in the month of September, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity jumped to a positive 1.7 in September from a negative 7.0 in August, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to surge to a positive 2.0.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said firms continue to expect growth over the next six months, with expectations more widespread this month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.