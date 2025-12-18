|
18.12.2025 14:45:57
Philly Fed Index Unexpected Slumps To -10.2 In December
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday unexpectedly showed a notable decrease by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.
The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity slumped to a negative 10.2 in December from a negative 1.7 in November, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a positive 3.0.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most of the survey's future indicators softened but continued to suggest widespread expectations for growth over the next six months.
