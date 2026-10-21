Poland Consumer Confidence Falls To 6-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's households became more pessimistic in October, and the confidence level weakened to the lowest in six months, survey data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -14.0 in October from -10.8 in the previous month.

The index measuring outlook regarding the general economic situation in the country worsened to -25.3 in October from -17.7 in September. Similarly, the past financial situation index also declined to -29.6 from -22.7.

Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months weakened to -5.2 from -4.7. Consumers considered the time less favorable for making major purchases compared to September, with the corresponding index falling to -2.9 from -1.6.