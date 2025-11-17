Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8056
 PLN
0,0164
0,34 %
17.11.2025 15:30:47

Poland Core Inflation Eases To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Poland's core inflation moderated in October to the lowest level nearly six years, data from the Bank of Poland showed on Monday.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to 3.0 percent from September's stable 3.2 percent. Further, this was the lowest inflation since November 2019, when prices had risen 2.6 percent.

Excluding the most volatile prices, inflation softened to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent.

Data released last week showed that consumer price inflation eased marginally to a 16-month low of 2.8 percent in October from 2.9 percent in September. Moreover, inflation remained withinthe central bank's tolerance band of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

03:39 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Vor wichtigen US-Daten: US-Börsen zum Sitzungsende schwach -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war am Montag ein schwächerer Handel zu beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenauftakt kräftig abwärts. Die US-Börsen schlossen ebenso leichter. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Montag unterdessen in Rot.
