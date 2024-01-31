Poland GDP Expands 0.2% In 2023

(RTTNews) - Polish economic growth eased markedly during the year 2023, a flash estimate from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent in 2023, much slower than the 5.3 percent growth seen in 2022.

Data showed that gross value added in the national economy advanced 1.0 percent. Within this, construction output increased by 3.4 percent, while the industrial sector showed a contraction of 0.7 percent.

On the expenditure side, household consumption declined 0.8 percent compared to a 2.9 percent rise last year. In contrast, gross capital formation grew at a faster pace of 1.8 percent.