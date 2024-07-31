31.07.2024 13:30:33

Poland Inflation Climbs To 4.2%, Highest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased further in July to the highest level in seven months amid a surge in utility costs, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.6 percent increase in June. The expected rate was 4.4 percent.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.2 percent annually in July, and utility costs were 10.0 percent more expensive.

Data showed that costs in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed an increase of 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up by 1.4 percent in July.

