Poland Inflation Climbs To 4.9%, Highest In 9 Months

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased further in September to the highest level in nine months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.3 percent increase in June. That was in line with expectations.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.7 percent annually in September, and utility costs were 9.7 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, transportation costs dropped 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September, the same as in August.