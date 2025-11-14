Poland Inflation Confirmed At 16-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in October to the lowest level in sixteen months, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in October, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent stable increase in September. Further, this was the lowest inflation since June 2024, when prices rose 2.6 percent. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.1 percent. Transportation charges showed a decrease of 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October after remaining flat in the previous two months.