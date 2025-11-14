Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,7916
 PLN
0,0028
0,06 %
<
14.11.2025 14:06:24

Poland Inflation Confirmed At 16-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in October to the lowest level in sixteen months, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in October, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent stable increase in September. Further, this was the lowest inflation since June 2024, when prices rose 2.6 percent. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.1 percent. Transportation charges showed a decrease of 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October after remaining flat in the previous two months.

13:15 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
