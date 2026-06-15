Poland Inflation Confirmed At 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased slightly in May from a 10-month high in the previous month as estimated earlier, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in April. That was in line with the flash data published on May 29.

The overall inflation in May was largely driven by a 5.6 percent growth in transport charges and a 5.0 percent spike in housing and utility costs. Meanwhile, the slowdown in inflation was influenced by a 3.4 percent fall in clothing and footwear prices and a 0.5 percent slower increase in costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in May, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in April, as estimated.