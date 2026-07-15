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15.07.2026 11:38:31

Poland Inflation Eases As Estimated In June

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased further in June to the lowest in four months, as estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since February, when prices rose 2.1 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on June 30.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.2 percent less expensive, and clothing and footwear costs continued to decline by 3.1 percent. Inflation based on transportation slowed to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent, while costs for miscellaneous goods and services grew at a faster pace of 2.2 percent versus 1.7 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in June after falling 0.3 percent in May, confirming the flash data.

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