Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8360
 PLN
-0,0062
-0,13 %
31.12.2025 10:44:10

Poland Inflation Eases To 20-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated further in December to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in December, slightly slower than the 2.5 percent increase in November.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since April 2024, when prices rose the same 2.4 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 3.1 percent decline in costs for fuels for personal transport equipment. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in December, and utility costs were 2.8 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December.

31.12.25 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
31.12.25 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
