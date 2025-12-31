Poland Inflation Eases To 20-month Low

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated further in December to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in December, slightly slower than the 2.5 percent increase in November.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since April 2024, when prices rose the same 2.4 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 3.1 percent decline in costs for fuels for personal transport equipment. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in December, and utility costs were 2.8 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December.