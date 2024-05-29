Poland Inflation Rises Slightly To 2.5%

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased for the second straight month in May, though marginally, the preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in May, slightly faster than the 2.4 percent increase in April. That was slower than the 2.8 percent rise expected by economists.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.6 percent annually in May, while utility costs were 1.8 percent lower.

Data showed that expenses in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed an increase of 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.1 percent in May.