Poland Inflation Rises Slightly To 2.6%

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased somewhat for the second straight month in June to the highest level in four months, the preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in June, slightly faster than the 2.5 percent increase in May.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.5 percent annually in June, while utility costs were 1.6 percent lower.

Data showed that expenses in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed an increase of 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.1 percent in June.