Poland Jobless Rate Falls To 4.9%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased for the fourth straight month in June, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in June from 5.0 percent in May, in line with expectations.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.

The number of registered unemployed people declined to 762,200 in June from 776,600 in the previous month.

The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 dropped to 92,900 in June from 95,800 in the previous month.

