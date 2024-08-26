Poland Jobless Rate Rises To 5.0%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased for the first time in six months in July, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.0 percent in July from 4.9 percent in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 4.9 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 5.0 percent.

The number of registered unemployed people climbed to 765,400 in July from 762,200 in the previous month.

The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 93,100 in July from 92,900 in the previous month.