23.02.2024 11:51:37
Poland Jobless Rate Rises To 5.4%, Highest In 10 Months
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased further in January to the highest level in nearly a year, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.
The unemployment rate rose to 5.4 percent in January from 5.1 percent in December. That was in line with expectations.
Further, this was the highest jobless rate since March 2023, when it was the same 5.4 percent.
In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.
The number of registered unemployed people increased to 837,100 in January from 788,200 in the previous month.
The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 rose to 109,500 in January from 100,800 in the prior month.
