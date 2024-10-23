Poland Jobless Rate Steady At 5.0%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland remained stable for the second straight month in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate stood at 5.0 percent in September, the same as in the previous two months. That was in line with expectations.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 5.0 percent.

The number of registered unemployed people decreased to 769,600 in September from 772,300 in the previous month.

The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 103,100 in September from 95,900 in the previous month.