
02.01.2026 11:13:43
Poland Manufacturing Activity Deteriorates Further
(RTTNews) - Poland's factory activity remained in the contraction zone for the eighth straight month in December amid steeper declines in output and new orders, while the outlook improved notably from November, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, dropped to 48.5 in December from 49.1 in November. A PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.
New orders fell at the quickest pace in three months, and new export sales also dropped as some firms reported weak German and French markets.
Consequently, output levels decreased at the fastest pace in four months, and manufacturers lowered their purchasing activity.
On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 5-month high, while selling prices dropped in December.
Looking ahead, firms remained confident about output expectations over the next twelve months, linked to an expected market recovery, company development projects, and new customers. The overall sentiment was the highest since March.
