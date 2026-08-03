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03.08.2026 14:50:10

Poland Manufacturing Downturn Eases In July

(RTTNews) - Poland's factory downturn softened in July as output and new orders fell at slower rates, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 49.0 in July from 46.1 in June. However, any PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Among components, there were weaker declines in new orders, output, and stocks of purchases and a rise in employment, which was the first growth since April 2025. The rise in employment was fueled by an anticipated increase in production requirements, the need to expand capacity, hiring for specific roles, and a better labor supply.

Suppliers' delivery times continued to lengthen due to raw material shortages and ongoing geopolitical disruption. Nonetheless, the latest delays were the smallest recorded since February.

On the price front, input price inflation continued to moderate from April's near four-year high. The rate of cost inflation slowed to a 5-month low, and output prices rose at the weakest rate since March.

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