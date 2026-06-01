Poland Q1 GDP Growth Eases Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - The Polish economic growth moderated slightly less than estimated initially in the first quarter, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.5 percent yearly in the first quarter, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in the final quarter of 2025. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 3.4 percent.

On the expenditure side, the annual growth in household consumption eased to 3.3 percent from 4.3 percent, and that in government consumption expenditure moderated to 6.0 percent from 7.7 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation rose 2.4 percent, though much slower than the 6.6 percent surge in the fourth quarter. Net exports showed no contribution to the economy during the first quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth also eased to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent. The latest expansion was revised up from 3.4 percent.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 0.6 percent in the March quarter versus a 1.0 percent growth in the December quarter. In the preliminary data, the rate of expansion was 0.5 percent.