23.02.2026
Poland Retail Sales Growth Eases In January
(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth moderated in January after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.
At constant prices, retail sales rose 4.4 percent annually in January, slower than the 5.3 percent increase in December. The expected growth was 3.1 percent. Sales have been rising since April 2025.
Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear surged by 17.6 percent, and those of furniture, radios, TV and household appliances grew by 10.5 percent.
Demand for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment advanced 9.6 percent, while sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts dropped 4.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, sales declined sharply by 17.8 percent, reversing a 12.5 percent rebound in December.
