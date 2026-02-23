Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty

4,8290
 PLN
-0,0012
-0,03 %
<
23.02.2026 14:00:41

Poland Retail Sales Growth Eases In January

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth moderated in January after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

At constant prices, retail sales rose 4.4 percent annually in January, slower than the 5.3 percent increase in December. The expected growth was 3.1 percent. Sales have been rising since April 2025.

Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear surged by 17.6 percent, and those of furniture, radios, TV and household appliances grew by 10.5 percent.

Demand for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment advanced 9.6 percent, while sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts dropped 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, sales declined sharply by 17.8 percent, reversing a 12.5 percent rebound in December.

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Zoll-Chaos: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen im Minus erwartet -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Montag ins Plus vordringen, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendiert. Die Wall Street wird mit Verlusten erwartet. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.
