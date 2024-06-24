Poland Retail Sales Growth Improves To 5.0%

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated less-than-expected in May, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

At constant prices, retail sales climbed 5.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.1 percent rise in April. The expected increase was 5.7 percent.

In May, sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most by 23.5 percent annually, and those of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels by 11.5 percent.

On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear showed a sharp fall of 17.2 percent.

The monthly outcome in total retail sales was a slight fall of 0.1 percent versus a 1.8 percent drop in April.