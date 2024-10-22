Poland Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales declined for the first time in nine months in September, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

At constant prices, retail sales dropped 3.0 percent annually in September, reversing a 2.6 percent rise in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 2.1 percent growth for the month.

Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear fell the most by 12.5 percent annually in September, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco products slid by 7.6 percent.

Data showed that sales of furniture, radio, television, and household appliances also logged a sharp decrease of 8.0 percent, while sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts were 11.2 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 5.7 percent from August, when they advanced by 1.1 percent.