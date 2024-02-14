Poland's GDP Remains Flat In Q4

(RTTNews) - Poland's economy remained stagnant in the final quarter of 2023, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product stalled in the fourth quarter after 1.1 percent growth in the third quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 1.0 percent decline for the month.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP recovered 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter versus a 0.3 percent fall in the previous quarter.

Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded 1.0 percent in the December quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in the September quarter.

The statistical office will publish detailed data for the fourth quarter on February 29.