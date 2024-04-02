Poland's Manufacturing Conditions Remain In Contraction

(RTTNews) - Poland's manufacturing activity signalled a further marginal deterioration in March, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 48.0 in March from 47.9 in February. However, a PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

During March, firms experienced lacklustre demand conditions at home and abroad, especially in Western European export markets.

Manufacturing employment fell at the second-slowest pace in the past 22 months. Lower employment was linked to soft underlying demand.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened further in March, reflecting transportation delays, especially for imported raw materials.

On the price front, input prices rose at a slower pace in March as firms won price negotiations with overstocked suppliers. Meanwhile, output charges dropped amid strong competition for new work.