RBA Minutes Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its Dec. 8 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA maintained interest rates at 3.60 percent for a third consecutive month as widely anticipated, while cautioning that inflation may continue to rise and reiterated that price risks have tilted to the upside. RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated that additional rate reductions were not required at this time.

Singapore will see November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI also was up an annual 1.2 percent.

Taiwan will provide November figures for export orders; in October, export orders jumped 25.1 percent on year.