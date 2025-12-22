22.12.2025 23:31:18

RBA Minutes Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its Dec. 8 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA maintained interest rates at 3.60 percent for a third consecutive month as widely anticipated, while cautioning that inflation may continue to rise and reiterated that price risks have tilted to the upside. RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated that additional rate reductions were not required at this time.

Singapore will see November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI also was up an annual 1.2 percent.

Taiwan will provide November figures for export orders; in October, export orders jumped 25.1 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Die positive Stimmung an der Wall Street hielt im Montagshandel an. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen