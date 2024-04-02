02.04.2024 00:04:09

RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its March 19 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.35 percent for the third straight meeting. The policy board added that the economic outlook and the interest rate path are uncertain as inflation remains high, although it is moderating.

Australia also will see March results for the manufacturing PMI from Judo Bank and the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute. In February, the manufacturing PMI score was 47.8, while the inflation forecast was -0.1 percent on month.

South Korea will provide March data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent monthly gain and the 3.1 percent annual increase in February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen