|
02.07.2024 00:03:48
RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its June 18 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
At the meeting, the RBA left its benchmark rate at a 12-year high of 4.35 percent for a fifth straight meeting and underscored that inflation is slowing more slowly than anticipated, leaving the door open for a possible rate hike.
South Korea will provide June figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year - both unchanged from the May reading.
Japan will see June numbers for its monetary base; in May, the monetary base was up 0.7 percent on year.
Hong Kong will release May data for retail sales; in April, sales tumbled 14.7 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: Dow letztlich leicht im Plus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Die Wall Street zeigte sich in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starteten stärker in die neue Woche. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.