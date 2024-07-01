RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its June 18 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA left its benchmark rate at a 12-year high of 4.35 percent for a fifth straight meeting and underscored that inflation is slowing more slowly than anticipated, leaving the door open for a possible rate hike.

South Korea will provide June figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year - both unchanged from the May reading.

Japan will see June numbers for its monetary base; in May, the monetary base was up 0.7 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release May data for retail sales; in April, sales tumbled 14.7 percent on year.