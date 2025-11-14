Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,0823
 RON
0,0000
0,00 %
14.11.2025 12:21:44

Romania GDP Growth Accelerates To 1.6%

(RTTNews) - Romania's economy expanded at the quickest pace in one year in the third quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 1.6 percent annually in the September quarter, following a 0.3 percent stable rise in the preceding three-month period.

Further, this was the fastest growth since the third quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth moderated to 1.4 percent from 2.2 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted GDP contracted 0.2 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the second quarter.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
