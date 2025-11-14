|
Romania GDP Growth Accelerates To 1.6%
(RTTNews) - Romania's economy expanded at the quickest pace in one year in the third quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 1.6 percent annually in the September quarter, following a 0.3 percent stable rise in the preceding three-month period.
Further, this was the fastest growth since the third quarter of 2024.
Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth moderated to 1.4 percent from 2.2 percent expansion in the previous quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted GDP contracted 0.2 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the second quarter.
