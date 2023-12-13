Romania Inflation Eases Further To 6.7%, Lowest In 26 Months

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in November to the lowest level in more than two years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose to 6.7 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 8.1 percent increase in October.

Further, this was the weakest rate of inflation since September 2021, when prices had risen 6.3 percent.

The annual price growth in food goods moderated to 6.8 percent in November from 8.6 percent a month ago.

Prices for non-food goods grew 5.08 percent from last year, and charges for services were 11.1 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were almost unchanged in November, falling only fractionally by 0.01 percent.