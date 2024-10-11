Romania Inflation Eases To 4.6%, Lowest In Over 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation moderated further in September to the lowest level in more than three years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 5.1 percent increase in August.

Further, this was the lowest inflation since June 2021, when prices had risen 3.9 percent.

Prices for non-food goods grew at a slower pace of 3.9 percent from last year versus 4.4 percent in August, while those for food goods rose at a slightly faster pace by 4.7 percent. Costs for services were 7.9 percent more expensive, which was 8.6 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in September.