Romania Producer Price Inflation At 13-Month High

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in just over a year in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 2.6 percent yearly in July, following a 1.1 percent rise in June.

Moreover, this was the highest rate of inflation since June last year, when prices had risen 3.7 percent.

Prices in the domestic market rose 2.7 percent annually in July, and those in the foreign market climbed by 2.5 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for capital goods increased the most by 5.5 percent annually in July, followed by non-durable consumer goods with a 3.6 percent gain. Similarly, prices for energy goods grew by 3.2 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices moved up 2.1 percent in July.

