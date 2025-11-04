Romania Producer Price Inflation Climbs To 28-month High

(RTTNews) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than two years in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 6.1 percent yearly in September, faster than the 3.2 percent increase in August.

Further, this was the sharpest growth since May 2023, when prices surged 8.0 percent.

Prices in the domestic market grew 6.9 percent annually in September, and those in the foreign market climbed by 4.2 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices in the energy industry alone grew by 10.8 percent from last year, and those in the non-durable goods industry were 5.8 percent higher. Prices in the capital goods industry increased 2.7 percent, and those in the durable consumer goods segment rose 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.9 percent in September.