Romania Producer Price Inflation Highest In 14 Months
(RTTNews) - Romania's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than a year in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
The producer price index climbed 2.7 percent yearly in August, following a 2.5 percent rise in July.
Moreover, this was the highest rate of inflation since June last year, when prices had risen 3.7 percent.
Prices in the domestic market rose 2.8 percent annually in August, and those in the foreign market climbed by 2.3 percent.
Among the main industrial groups, prices for capital goods increased the most by 6.6 percent annually in August, followed by non-durable consumer goods with a 3.5 percent gain. Similarly, prices for energy goods grew by 2.4 percent.
Compared to the previous month, producer prices dropped 1.1 percent in August.
